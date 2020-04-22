Dream Wife have shared a new single – watch their video for ‘Hasta La Vista’ below.

The track is the second preview of the band’s upcoming second album ‘So When You Gonna…’, which comes out this summer via Lucky Number, and was announced last month alongside single ‘Sports’.

“Hasta is one of the first songs we wrote after we completed our touring cycle for our debut album,” the band said in a statement. “We’d played over 200 shows in 18 months and had returned to London to discover that things around us had changed and so had we. Close relationships fell apart and others came together.

Advertisement

“This song is about accepting and embracing that change and being thankful to what that was and what it is today.” Watch the new video below.

“Being on tour has some similarities to living under quarantine – the separation from loved ones, the submission to the process, the large amounts of time in contained spaces with the same group of people,” the statement continued.

“We built this band around relentless touring and the celebration and love of the live show and the community that it creates. And we’re very much looking forward to experiencing that again, when the time is right.”

The band have also announced the launch of their very own podcast, set to highlight women and non-binary creatives in the music industry.

“It was amazing to work with this community of womxn on this album who are supporting each other in an industry that is so male-dominated. It was a way of us practicing what we preach,” guitarist Alice Go said of the new project.

Advertisement

Listen to the first episode, which features ‘So When You Gonna…’ producer talking to Dream Wife vocalist Rakel Mjöll, below.

Reviewing Dream Wife’s intimate comeback show in London earlier this year, NME wrote that the band’s new songs are “everything that’s great about Dream Wife – sarcastic, bullish and unapologetic – taken to the next level”.

‘So When You Gonna…’ comes out on July 3 via Lucky Number.