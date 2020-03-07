Dream Wife to release first new track from second album next week

Dream Wife are set to share a new track next week – you can check out the teaser below.

The London-based trio released their acclaimed self-titled debut in January 2018, with NME hailing the project as “the most exciting thing you’re going to hear this dreary January, and quite likely all 2018.”

After completing a relentless touring schedule in support of the LP, the band told fans they would be heading back into the studio to begin work on its follow-up. Over the summer, they revealed that they’d finished writing the album.

Today (March 7), Dream Wife signalled the start of their next era by confirming that the first taste of their second record will be arriving on Tuesday (March 10).

“Guess who’s back,” they captioned a colourful, six-second snippet of their upcoming new video, before revealing its release date. “(3days!!)”

Backed by bass and drums, singer Rakel Mjöll counts down from the number three into what appears to be an angst-fuelled instrumental.

Dream Wife showcased a host of new tunes during a last-minute London gig in January. These included ‘Hasta La Vista’ and ‘So When You Gonna Kiss Me’.

Following the arrival of new music, Dream Wife are expected to hit this summer’s festival season, with an appearance at London’s inaugural Wide Awake already scheduled. Headline shows are also expected to follow.