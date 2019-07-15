Dream Wife’s Rakel Mjoll labels Citadel festival line-up “a joke” for lack of “womxn artists”

"This baffles me"

The singer of Dream Wife has called out Citadel Festival over its lack of womxn performers.

Rakel Mjoll took to Instagram yesterday (July 14) to air her frustrations about the London festival’s lineup, which was dominated by acts comprised either of all men/male-identifying members (or in the majority). Bands topping the bill included Catfish and The Bottlemen, Bastille, and Friendly Fires.

Mjoll, who fronts the English-Icelandic punk trio, made the remarks on social media before and after her band’s performance at the festival.

“The lack of womxn artists on today’s festival bill iz a joke,” Mjoll captioned a selfie seemingly taken backstage before the gig.

Later, she added the following statement to her Instagram stories feed:

“We had one hell of a good time – what a crowd & the whole festival staff were amazing & so welcoming…but walking into the backstage when we arrived and literally not seeing one womxn in site (spotted a few later) and then looking at the line up to see who’s playing…think I counted 5 music acts that had a womxn artist in them out of 25 acts. None as headliners. That’s like 20% of the line up that includes a womxn as a member.”

She continued: “This baffles me. Everyone loses. Representation is important. It’s 2019. It’s just weird.”

Among the female-identifying musicians at the event held in Gunnersby Park were Honeyblood, Jade Bird, Cosmic Strip, Bittersweet, Marthagunn, Scarlett Lapidus, and Carly Wilford. NME has contacted the festival for comment.

Mjoll’s remarks come amid ongoing debate about achieving gender parity in line-ups. In December, the organisers of Reading and Leeds Festival were criticised for booking all-male headliners for the 2019 instalment.

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival led the way this year by pulling off a 50:50 gender split on its bill with headline sets and high-billed performances from Christine And The Queens, Robyn, Charli XCX, Rosalia, and Miley Cyrus.