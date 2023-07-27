Dreamcatcher announce US and Canada leg of 2023 ‘Apocalypse: From Us’ world tour

K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher have announced their upcoming 2023 ‘Apocalypse: From Us’ world tour, starting with the US and Canada leg.

Yesterday (July 26), organiser MyMusicTaste announced the US and Canada legs of Dreamcatcher’s upcoming 2023 ‘Apocalypse: From Us’ world tour. The girl group will first play shows in the Canadian cities of Montreal and Toronto on September 3 and 5, respectively.

Thereafter, the Dreamcatcher will head stateside to perform concerts in Cincinnati (September 7), Nashville (September 10) and Orlando (September 13). Tickets for all five dates are set to go on sale tomorrow (July 28) at 10am EDT via Ticketmaster.

The dates for Dreamcatcher’s 2023 ‘Apocalypse: From Us’ world tour are:

SEPTEMBER

03 – Montreal, Quebec, Place des Arts

05 – Toronto, Ontario, Meridian Hall

07 – Cincinnati, Ohio, Taft Theatre

10 – Nashville, Tennessee, Grand Ole Opry

13 – Orlando, Florida, Dr. Phillips Center

Dreamcatcher’s upcoming 2023 ‘Apocalypse: From Us’ shows will be there second US tour of 2023. From February to March this year, the girl group had played nine shows across the country as part of their ‘Reason: Makes Dreamcatcher’ tour, featuring concerts in New York, Chicago and more.

Meanwhile, Dreamcatcher were also originally set to perform at the new, upcoming K-pop festival ‘We Stand’ in Houston and New Jersey this August. However, both dates of the festival have since been postponed, with an “altered line-up” set to be announced at a later date.

