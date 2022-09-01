Dreamcatcher announce new music for release in October

Dreamcatcher will be releasing new music in October, which will reportedly be the sequel to ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’.

Earlier today (September 1), a representative from South Korean music label Dreamcatcher Company issued a brief statement to Korean news outlet XSports News announcing that the girl group are due to drop a new album next month.

“Dreamcatcher is in the midst of preparing with the aim of making a comeback in October,” read the statement, as translated by Soompi. At the moment, specifics about the comeback are scarce, however details about the release’s format, exact release date, tracklist and more are expected to arrive in the weeks leading up to the release.

The K-pop group’s forthcoming return to music will mark their second comeback of the year following April’s ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’, which was Dreamcatcher’s sophomore studio album. That record included title track ‘Maison’. According to XSports News’ report, Dreamcatcher’s forthcoming project will act as the sequel to ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’, and will be one of the entries in a three-part series of albums.

In a three-star review of ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’, NME‘s Tanu I. Raj wrote: “As we segue into the mid and latter parts of the album, the taut atmosphere and tension of the beginning seem to dissipate, giving us optimistic tracks that, albeit well-meaning, seem a tad misplaced.”

In the time since Dreamcatcher’s last release, the seven-piece embarked on the North American leg of their ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ world tour in June and July, which marked the group’s first foray into the US as headlining acts. The tour saw them play 10 shows across nine North American cities, which included a two-night residency at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, member SuA had released a new solo song titled ‘Still With You’ as a contribution to the soundtrack of the recently concluded K-drama series Café Minamdang, starring Seo In-guk and Oh Yeon-seo. Its release marked both SuA’s first K-drama soundtrack contribution as well as her first solo track since she debuted with the group in 2017.