Dreamcatcher set the stage for their return with intense ‘BEcause’ MV teaser

'Summer Holiday' is set to arrive this Friday

By Carmen Chin
Dreamcatcher. Credit: Dreamcatcher Company

K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher have shared a first look at their upcoming album with a teaser for the music video for title track ‘BEcause’.

The teaser, uploaded yesterday (July 27), features the K-pop act performing the upcoming single in various creepy locations, including an abandoned amusement park and smoke-filled hotel, clouded in smoke. Dreamcatcher’s upcoming mini-album ‘Summer Holiday’, which will feature ‘BEcause’, is due out July 30.

‘Summer Holiday’ will include a total of 6 tracks, a number of which were co-written by the group’s members, specifically Siyeon and Yoohyeon and JiU. The girl group have also released a “highlight medley” for the forthcoming project.

The upcoming mini-album will be Dreamcatcher’s first release since their sixth mini-album ‘Dystopia: Road to Utopia’ alongside its title track ‘Odd Eye’ that dropped in January this year. Their previous release also marked the highly-anticipated of Chinese member Handong after a year of inactivity due to her participation in the Chinese reality TV programme Youth With You. 

The group’s first full-length album, ‘Dystopia: The Tree of Language’, was previously named as one of the best Asian albums of 2020 by NME. The 12-track record experimented with a number of genres, including EDM and rock on ‘Scream’ and jazz on ‘Jazz Bar’.

Dreamcatcher originally made their debut as a five-member group known as MINX in 2014. They later re-debuted as Dreamcatcher in 2017 with their first single album ‘Nightmare’. During this time, they rebranded with a new rock-inspired sound and darker image. New members Handong and Gahyeon also joined the group following their rebranding.

