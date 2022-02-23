Dreamcatcher to release full-length album in April

Girl group Dreamcatcher are set to make a comeback later this year with a brand-new full-length album.

The girl group’s agency Dreamcatcher Company announced In a statement to South Korean press that the group are currently preparing to release new music in April. Further details, such as a concept or a definite release date for the album, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

“Dreamcatcher is currently in the midst of preparing a new full-length album, with the goal of a comeback in early April,” a representative from the agency confirmed, as translated by Soompi. “They have already completed recording [for the album].”

Advertisement

Dreamcatcher’s upcoming release comes nine months after their ‘Summer Holiday’ special album. In a four-star review of their latest record, NME praised the mini-album’s “varied, atypical selection of songs and genres”, and for proving that “there’s more than enough room for grittier, hard-hitting music in K-pop during the typically buoyant summer season.”

In other K-pop news, JYP Entertainment‘s new girl group NMIXX have made their debut with a head-spinning music video for ‘O.O’. The song is the title track of NMIXX’s debut single album ‘Ad Mare’, which dropped at the same time.

Notably, ‘O.O’ was composed and arranged by a roster of hitmakers from South Korean music production studio THE HUB, best known for working with MAMAMOO’s Wheein, ENHYPEN, Ha Sung-woon and more. Aside from the title track, ‘Ad Mare’ also includes the B-side track ‘Tank’, along with instrumental versions of both songs.