Dreamcatcher announce ‘Luck Inside 7 Doors’ 2024 world tour

South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher have announced their upcoming ‘Luck Inside 7 Doors’ 2024 world tour.

On December 27, Dreamcatcher announced that they would go heading on a world tour in 2024, revealing the initial dates for the upcoming European leg of their tour.

The K-pop girl group’s ‘Luck Inside 7 Doors’ 2024 world tour will kick off in February 17 at the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona, Spain. Thereafter, the septet will play shows in Poland, the United Kingdom, Germany and France across the rest of the month.

Tickets for the Europe leg of Dreamcatcher’s ‘Luck Inside 7 Doors’ 2024 world tour will go on sale January 8 at 3pm GMT. More information about ticket sales and future dates are expected soon.

The dates for Dreamcatcher’s ‘Luck Inside 7 Doors’ 2024 world tour are:

FEBRUARY 2024

17 – Barcelona, Spain, Sant Jordi Club

19 – Warsaw, Poland, Progresja

21 – London, United Kingdom, Troxy

23 – Offenbach, Germany, Stadthalle

25 – Paris, France, Zénith Paris La Villette

In other touring news, Thai-born K-pop idol BamBam of boyband GOT7 has announced the Europe and Latin America legs of his solo world tour ‘Area 52’, featuring shows in Mexico City, London and more.

Meanwhile, girl group Odd Eye Circle have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘Volume Up’ tour of the US and Mexico. The upcoming 10-date tour, which will take place across January and February 2024, includes shows in New York, Texas and more.

Elsewhere, boyband ONF have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘Be Here Now in Canada’ tour, with concerts in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal from February to March 2024.