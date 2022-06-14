Dreamcatcher add second LA show to upcoming North American tour 

K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher have announced an additional show in Los Angeles as part of their upcoming ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ world tour.

Today (June 14), the septet shared that a new Los Angeles show has been added to the North American leg of their ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ world tour. Dreamcatcher will now be performing on July 16 at The Wiltern, in addition to their original July 17 show.

Ticket sales for Dreamcatcher’s new concert will begin on June 15 at 8am PST here. The North American leg of their ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ tour was originally set to conclude in Los Angeles, but the group have also since added a new show in Mexico City at the Auditorio BB on July 20.

‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ will be Dreamcatcher’s first concerts in the US, as well as the second world tour of their career. Their first-ever world tour was ‘Fly High’, which saw the seven-piece performing in several cities across Japan, Brazil and Europe from late 2017 to early 2018.

See the full list of North American dates for Dreamcatcher’s ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ tour below:

June 2022

28 – New York, Palladium Times Square



July 2022

1 – Reading, Santander Arena

3 – Louisville, Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

7 – Chicago, Radius Chicago

9 – Minneapolis, Skyway Theater

12 – Denver, Fillmore Auditorium

14 – San Francisco, The Midway

16 – Los Angeles, The Wiltern (new)

17 – Los Angeles, The Wiltern

20 – Mexico City, Auditorio BB

In April, Dreamcatcher released their second studio album titled ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’. Led by the single ‘Maison’, the new record featured 14 new tracks and marked the K-pop group’s first release of 2022.