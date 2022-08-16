NewsMusic News

Dreamcatcher’s SuA drops solo single ‘Still With You’ for ‘Café Minamdang’ soundtrack

It marks the dancer and vocalist’s first original soundtrack contribution

By Gladys Yeo
SuA of Dreamcatcher. Credits: Dreamcatcher Company

SuA of the girl group Dreamcatcher has contributed a new solo song, ‘Still With You’ to the soundtrack of ongoing K-drama Café Minamdang – listen below.

Earlier today (August 16), the idol unveiled her first solo single ‘Still With You’ across streaming platforms. The acoustic pop-ballad is part of the soundtrack of the ongoing series Café Minamdang, which stars Seo In-guk and Oh Yeon-seo.

Warner Music Korea has since released a music video for the song, featuring clips of Seo and Oh from the series. “I’m still with you / I’ll always be with you / When you’re sick and tired / I’ll be on your side / I’ll always be by your side,” sings SuA in the chorus.

“It’s my first time working on an OST for a drama, and it’s meaningful to participate in a drama I enjoy so much,” SuA told XSportsNews via her agency, Dreamcatcher Company.

“As it was my first solo OST, I had high expectations and I enjoyed recording it, so I hope you will listen to it a lot.”

Although ‘Still With You’ marks SuA’s first-ever contribution to a drama soundtrack, the idol previously released a solo track titled ‘No Dot’ as part of Dreamcatcher’s sophomore studio album ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’, which dropped in April. That record was led by the single ‘Maison’, and featured solo songs by all seven members of the girl group.

In a mixed three-star review of the album, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote: “As we segue into the mid and latter parts of the album, the taut atmosphere and tension of the beginning seem to dissipate, giving us optimistic tracks that, albeit well-meaning, seem a tad misplaced.”

