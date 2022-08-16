Dreamcatcher’s SuA drops solo single ‘Still With You’ for ‘Café Minamdang’ soundtrack

SuA of the girl group Dreamcatcher has contributed a new solo song, ‘Still With You’ to the soundtrack of ongoing K-drama Café Minamdang – listen below.

Earlier today (August 16), the idol unveiled her first solo single ‘Still With You’ across streaming platforms. The acoustic pop-ballad is part of the soundtrack of the ongoing series Café Minamdang, which stars Seo In-guk and Oh Yeon-seo.

Warner Music Korea has since released a music video for the song, featuring clips of Seo and Oh from the series. “I’m still with you / I’ll always be with you / When you’re sick and tired / I’ll be on your side / I’ll always be by your side,” sings SuA in the chorus.

“It’s my first time working on an OST for a drama, and it’s meaningful to participate in a drama I enjoy so much,” SuA told XSportsNews via her agency, Dreamcatcher Company.

“As it was my first solo OST, I had high expectations and I enjoyed recording it, so I hope you will listen to it a lot.”

Although ‘Still With You’ marks SuA’s first-ever contribution to a drama soundtrack, the idol previously released a solo track titled ‘No Dot’ as part of Dreamcatcher’s sophomore studio album ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’, which dropped in April. That record was led by the single ‘Maison’, and featured solo songs by all seven members of the girl group.

In a mixed three-star review of the album, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote: “As we segue into the mid and latter parts of the album, the taut atmosphere and tension of the beginning seem to dissipate, giving us optimistic tracks that, albeit well-meaning, seem a tad misplaced.”