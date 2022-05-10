Drew Barrymore wants to have “a unique conversation” with Britney Spears on her talk show

Drew Barrymore has expressed interest in interviewing Britney Spears in a recent Variety Magazine feature.

During her interview with writer Rebecca Rubin, conducted for the magazine’s “Power Of Women” series, Barrymore said that Spears would be a dream guest for her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

“We can have a unique conversation,” she said. “There’s not a ton of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines and fought our way back.”

Indeed, both Barrymore and Spears were brought into the entertainment industry at very young ages – Barrymore was six years old when she starred in E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial, whereas Spears was enlisted as a cast member of The Mickey Mouse Club at age 10.

Both women have also sought freedom from parental figures at different stages of their careers – Spears’ conservatorship under father Jamie Lynn Spears was terminated in November 2021, while Barrymore was legally emancipated from her parents at age 14.

Spears and Barrymore have crossed paths in the past on several occasions. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Spears described Barrymore and Kate Hudson as “by far the 2 most beautiful people [she has] ever seen in [her] life”. Barrymore responded to this on The Drew Barrymore Show, saying that Spears’ words were “such a moment” for her.

“I have so many feelings towards her,” Barrymore said at the time. “We’re all listening, and I’m really excited for your book.”