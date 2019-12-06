Drill rapper Bis killed in knife attack in London

Crosslom Davis, AKA south London drill rapper Bis, was murdered in the early hours of this morning in Deptford according to news reports.

Bis was part of a drill rap group the Harlem Spartans, based in Kennington, South London. Tributes so far have included England footballer Jadon Sancho, who tweeted a picture of Bis this afternoon with the caption “Rest up bis”.

Rest up bis 🙏🏼🕊 pic.twitter.com/NMe21cvjth — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) December 6, 2019

The rapper was pronounced dead just after 3.30am on Friday in Deptford, south-east London.

Earlier this year (June 14), crossover rap duo Krept & Konan debuted their highly politicised song-and-film release ‘Ban Drill’ – an unambiguous response to ongoing legal attempts to silence the headline-making genre – to a packed west London cinema last night (June 13).

Taking the unusual step to commission a 10-minute short film to release alongside their musical offering, the South London pair, who have previously collaborated with Skepta and J Hus, explained it was to combat the misconception that drill songs spark real-life violence.

“[We] really needed to do this as we know how important the situation is. People have a perception of drill music. [They] don’t get it and understand it,” said, Krept, real name Casyo Johnson, at the launch.

“We thought, let’s paint the picture and do it from the perspective of people that are from it. How can you judge it if you’re not from it? [The song and film are] for people to see the effect of what would happen if they banned this music. They could stop the next Dr. Dre. There wouldn’t be no positive youth direction if they banned it.”