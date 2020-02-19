Drill star Unknown T cleared of murder at New Year’s Eve party

Drill star Unknown T has been cleared of killing a man at a New Year’s Eve party.

The MC, whose real name is Daniel Lena, had been charged with the murder of student Steven Narvaez-Jara, who was also 20, in the early hours of January 1, 2018.

Narvaez-Jara was stabbed in the chest during a party in Old Street, north London, and later died at the scene at about 3.30am.

Unknown T, known for his hit ‘Homerton B’, was signed by Universal but his career was halted when he was charged and remanded in custody in July 2019.

The rapper went on trial at the Old Bailey last month alongside Ramani Boreland and Mohammed Musse, who are both 21.

Lena told jurors at the Old Bailey that he was “shocked” by the attack, but insisted that the attacker was wearing a white jumper and glasses on the night.

The court heard that the party may have taken a turn for the worse when Musse began grabbing girls and annoying other guests.

In a subsequent brawl, guests reportedly grabbed kitchen knives, planks of wood and one party-goer allegedly smuggled in a large machete.

Boreland was found guilty of manslaughter by a majority of 10 to two, and violent disorder, and Musse was convicted of violent disorder.

Israel Ogunsola, 18, was also accused of involvement in the murder but died before the trial.

Lena was found not guilty of murder and violent disorder.