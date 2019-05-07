Drone drops swastika flyers outside Ariana Grande concert

The flyers claimed "the press is the enemy."

A drone reportedly dropped flyers emblazoned with swastikas and anti-media messages near an Ariana Grande concert last weekend.

Fans were queuing outside the Golden 1 Center last Friday when they spotted the flyers, which featured the fascist symbol set against a red background.

The flyers, which were also dropped at a Sacramento State University event, claimed that “the press is the enemy” and accused the media and government of being “infiltrated” by “prostitutes and felons.”

In a statement shortly after the incident, University president Robert S. Nelsen denounced “in the strongest terms the dissemination of hate speech and propaganda”.

“The anonymous act of spreading such vile material is offensive and runs counter to the principles of inclusion and diversity practiced at Sac State,” Nelsen said after the flyers were dropped outside an annual University dinner event.

“It did not stop the event, nor will it slow our march toward greater understanding and commitment to the rights and safety of our campus community.”

While a single person or group is yet to claim responsibility for the act, BuzzFeed reports that some of the flyers had the words “Tracy Mapes ©2018” printed in the corner.

Mapes, a 57-year-old man from Sacramento, was previously arrested in 2017 for carrying out a similar act in which he dropped anti-NFL leaflets outside two games in Oakland and Santa Clara.

It’s believed that Mapes posted aerial drone images on Facebook only days before the latest incident too.

