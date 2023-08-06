Drop Nineteens return after 30 years with new single and US tour dates

Shoegaze pioneers Drop Nineteens have returned after 30 years with details of a new album and US tour dates.

The band’s last album, ‘Delaware’, came out in 1992, but they will return on November 4 this year with new LP ‘Hard Light’ via Wharf Cat Records.

A first single from the album, titled ‘Scapa Flow’, is out now, and ‘Hard Light’ is available to pre-order now here.

Discussing their comeback, singer and songwriter Greg Ackell said: “The intent on ‘Delaware’ was to reflect that time in our lives, which I think it did accurately.

Having considered ‘Delaware’ before embarking on ‘Hard Light’, we wanted to make an honest, reflective album representing who we are now, which is, well, older. I’ve been struggling to find an answer to the question ‘why now?’ What was the catalyst for getting back together after so long?

“The best answer I can come up with is this was the first moment in my life since stopping making music that I got curious to hear what Drop Nineteens might sound like now. And there was only one way to find out!”

The band’s comeback US tour will take place in October and comprise six dates, beginning in Washington DC and ending in Oakland, California.

See the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

Drop Nineteens will play:

OCTOBER 2023

10 – Washington, DC, The Atlantis

11 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

12 – Boston, MA, The Paradise

13 – Brooklyn, NY, Warsaw

19 – Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco

22 – Oakland, CA, The New Parish