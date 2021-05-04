Dropkick Murphys announce huge UK and Ireland shows to mark 25th anniversary

Dropkick Murphys have announced a tour of the UK and Ireland for 2022, which takes in the Boston-Irish band’s biggest ever headline shows in the two countries.

The Celtic punks, who in 2021 will mark 25 years since their formation, will cap off a run of nine shows with an enormous gig at the 12,500 capacity Wembley Arena next February.

“Dropkicks are so excited to be back playing Ireland and the UK again. You’ve all treated us so well over the last 25 years, and it is a privilege to play for such amazing audiences,” the band’s lead vocalist Ken Casey said.

Dropkick Murphys will play:

FEBRUARY 2022

Tuesday 15 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

Wednesday 16 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Friday 18 – Dublin, 3Arena

Saturday 19 – Belfast, The Telegraph Building

Tuesday 22 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Wednesday 23 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 24 – Brighton, Centre

Friday 25 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Saturday 26 – London, The SSE Wembley Arena

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (May 7) at 9am. You can find them here.

The shows will also mark Dropkick Murphy’s first in the UK and Ireland since the release of their 10th album ‘Turn Up That Dial’, which arrived last Friday (April 30).

In March, meanwhile, the band continued their tradition of celebrating St Patrick’s Day with a live show, streaming the gig due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Dropkick Murphys also hosted a gig from the empty Boston baseball stadium, Fenway Park. During the show, Bruce Springsteen was beamed in via video link to perform with the band.