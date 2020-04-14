Listen to Dropkick Murphys’ rollicking new single ‘Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding’

Dropkick Murphys have shared a new song called ‘Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding’ – you can listen to it below.

The Boston punk outfit, who released their last album in 2017, gave the track its live debut during a live-streamed St Patrick’s Day gig last month.

Due to the positive response to the song, Dropkick Murphys have decided to push forward the official studio version – which was finished just before the coronavirus-enforced lockdown began.

As its title suggests, ‘Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding’ was inspired by the time the Clash musician swiped their friend’s dessert from a recording studio fridge. The song includes the opening lines: “Someone’s always out to piss on your parade/ Someone’s always ruining your day.”

After singing of a “shady geezer looking for a smack“, the band chant in the chorus: “Oi! Mick Jones nicked my pudding!”

Dropkick Murphys have also shared the B-side to ‘Mick Jones…’ in the form of ‘James Connolly’ – you can listen to it here.

The new single follows on from ‘Smash Shit Up’, which arrived earlier this year, and is set to feature on Dropkick Murphys’ upcoming new album. The ’11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory’ follow-up will arrive on September 11 via the group’s own label, Born & Bred.

Speaking to NME about their recent online show, the band’s frontman Al Barr explained: “It was the first time we hadn’t performed on St Patrick’s Day in 21 years, but we’d performed at this place in Derry, New Hampshire, where we’d been preparing for a show in the round.

“Long story short, they had a sound stage and we came up with this idea – if we can’t play for people then why don’t we just do a virtual concert?”