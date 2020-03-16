Dropkick Murphys to stream St Patrick’s Day concert after coronavirus cancellation

Dropkick Murphys have announced they will stream their annual St Patrick’s Day Concert in Boston, after coronavirus stopped them from performing to fans.

The ‘Rose Tattoo’ punks will play a full-band show and stream it online, with fans able to watch on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook Live tomorrow (March 17).

“For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so…,” the band wrote.

Advertisement

“So we came up with an idea we’re going to pull off this Tuesday – the night of St. Patrick’s Day… We’re going to bring a DKM LIVESTREAM CONCERT to EVERYONE – ALL OVER THE WORLD!!

“You’ll be able to watch it on our YouTube, Instagram and Facebook Live…”

For the first time in 24 years, we're not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so… This Tuesday we're doing a DKM LIVESTREAM CONCERT to EVERYONE – ALL OVER THE WORLD!! https://t.co/6Mmfookm8n pic.twitter.com/UPT46d59Ov — Dropkick Murphys (@DropkickMurphys) March 15, 2020

They added: “The show must go on.”

It comes as coronavirus continues to spread across the US, with New York mayor Bill de Blasio issuing an executive order to close all movie theaters, concert venues, nightclubs and small theatres.

Mayor de Blasio confirmed that the executive order will come into force on Tuesday, and described the disease as an “unprecedented threat”.

Advertisement

“Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago,” he tweeted. “We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbors. Now it is time to take yet another drastic step.”

In the wake of de Blasio’s announcement, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also confirmed that the city will now shut movie theatres, concert venues and bars.

Last night, leading US stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus urged their fans to stay at home and self-isolate in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak