Drum ‘n’ bass pioneer MC Skibadee has died aged 54

"His contribution to Drum and Bass can never be equaled"

By Will Lavin
MC Skibadee. CREDIT: Facebook/MC Skibadee

MC Skibadee, best known as one of the pioneers of drum ‘n’ bass, has died aged 54, his family have confirmed.

A post on Skibadee’s Facebook today (February 27) read: “Hello everyone, as Alphonsos first born i unfortunately come some with sad news to say that skibadee has passed away, as a family we ask for some privacy but may he rest in peace.”

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Born in Waterloo, London, the musician (real name Alfonso Bondzie) got his start on City Sound Radio around 1993. By the end of 1995 he was a resident for pirate station Kool FM and a regular at events such as Thunder & Joy, Johnson & Johnsons, Spirit of the Jungle, and more.

Two years later, he and MC Det launched a new project called 2Xfreestyle, which saw them merge drum ‘n’ bass tempos with hip-hop beats, therefore creating a double-time effect. Skibadee would perform this style with its innovator, the late Stevie Hyper D.

He achieved success with a number of tracks, most notably ‘Inside Me’, and over the years he won several awards for his work, including the 1Xtra award for Best MC in 2006 as well as the Stevie Hyper D Memorial Award For Lifetime Achievement at the 2010 Drum & Bass Awards.

Skibadee was also a member of drum ‘n’ bass group SASASAS, who released the album ‘Unite (DJ Mix)’ last year.

Tributes for Skibadee have started to pour in on social media, including one from Plastician. “Skibadee was your favourite MC’s favourite MC’s favourite MC,” the producer wrote. “I think he was the first person I ever heard MC, and I’m sure that would be the same for a lot of people my age. Can’t underestimate the foundations that guy built for everything we’ve had since then.”

“RIP Skibadee. Can’t believe Im writing this right now,” wrote Friction. “Had some amazing times with him on stage over the years. An absolute legend of our scene and will be remembered forever 🙏”

DJ Fresh tweeted: “I cannot believe I’m writing this. RIP @TheRealSkibz MC Skibadee. His contribution to Drum and Bass can never be equaled. He was first and foremost a great guy I always really enjoyed spending time with. Goodbye old friend, we will keep your memory alive forever.”

“We lost another legend,” DJ Semtex added. “Rest in peace Skibadee, pioneer, and true lyrical master. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans 🙏🏽”

You can see more tributes to Skibadee below:

