Drunk in Love’ producer Detail arrested on sexual assault charges

Noel ‘Detail’ Fisher, the Grammy award-winning producer who worked on hits such as Beyonce‘s ‘Drunk In Love’, Rihanna‘s ‘Selfish’ and Nicki Minaj’s ‘Lookin Ass’, has been arrested on charges of sexual assault.

Fisher was arrested yesterday (August 5) and faced 15 sexual assault charges and five felony assault related charges over incidents that occurred between the period of 2010 to 2018. His bail has been set at $6,290,000.

Police are also calling on any other potential victims to contact them with additional information about Fisher.

He was sued sued for sexual assault in 2018, and last year lost a $15 million lawsuit in a default judgment after his attorneys failed to respond to a court summons.

Pitchfork has reached out to Fisher’s attorneys.

At the time of the 2018 lawsuit, the likes of Jessie Reyez, Bebe Rhexa and Tinashe all detailed alleged experiences of abuse and mistreatment by Fisher.

Reyez tweeted at the time: “One night, over 6 years ago Noel ‘Detail’ Fisher tried this on me. I was lucky and I got out before it got to this. I didn’t know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell.”

Bebe Rhexa also wrote on social media: “He tried to do the same thing to me when I was a new artist.”