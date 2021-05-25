Dry Cleaning add US and Europe dates to 2021-2022 tour supporting ‘New Long Leg’

Dry Cleaning have unveiled their full list of tour dates across the United States, United Kingdom and Europe supporting their latest album ‘New Long Leg’.
Prior to the album’s release in April via 4AD, the band announced 2022 dates for the UK and Ireland. Now the London group have revealed that the tour has expanded to include shows in the US and Europe.
The tour will now kick off in November 2021 at Los Angeles venue Teregram, continuing through the month in select US cities. After a holiday break, Dry Cleaning will embark upon a series of European shows in January 2022 before their UK and Ireland tour. The trek will conclude with a gig at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum.
The US dates will mark the band’s return to the country following a 2020 tour, which was abruptly cut short by the coronavirus outbreak. The band wrote on Instagram that they “shall return to the U.S this coming November to attend to some unfinished business in that great land!”
Dry Cleaning have also secured opening acts for the tour: alt-dance band PVA will open in UK and Ireland, while singer-songwriter Maria Somerville will join their Europe venture. Aside from the headlining tour, the band will also perform at Manchester Psych Fest in September.
Dry Cleaning’s 2021-2022 tour dates are:
November 2021
Wednesday 10 – Los Angeles, CA, Teragram
Thursday 11 – San Francisco, CA, Chapel
Saturday 13 – Portland, OR, Vitalidad
Sunday 14 – Seattle, WA, Crocodile
Wednesday 17 – Chicago, IL, Empty Bottle
Saturday 20 – Brooklyn, NY, Market Hotel
January 2022
Wednesday 19 – Paris, France, La Maroquinerie
Thursday 20 – Lyron, France, Le Périscope
Friday 21 – Milan, Italy, Circolo Magnolia
Saturday 22 – Bologna, Italy, Covo Club
Monday 24 – Vienna, Austria, Chelsea
Tuesday 25 – Prague, Czech Republic, Futurum
Wednesday 26 – Berlin, Germany, Zukunft am Ostkreuz
Friday 28 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Loppen
Saturday 29 – Hamburg, Germany, Molotow
Monday 31 – Nijmegen, Netherlands, Doornroosje
February 2022
Tuesday 01 – Brussels, Belgium, Orangerie, Botanique
Wednesday 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso Noord
Thursday 04 – Rotterdam, Netherlands, Rotown
Friday 05 – Lille, France, Le Grand Mix
Monday 14 – Liverpool, England, Arts Club Theatre
Tuesday 15 – Dublin, Ireland, The Button Factory
Wednesday 16 – Belfast, Ireland, Empire Music Hall
Friday 18 – Edinburgh, Scotland, Summerhall Arts Venue
Saturday 19 – Glasgow, Scotland, St. Lukes
Sunday 20 – Leeds, England, Brudenell Social Club
Tuesday 22 – Birmingham, England, The Mill
Wednesday 23 – Bristol, England, SWX
Friday 25 – Manchester, England, Academy 2
Saturday 26 – Sheffield, England, Leadmill
Sunday 27 – Nottingham, England, Rescue Rooms
March 2022
Tuesday 1 – Portsmouth, England, Wedgewood Rooms
Wednesday 2 – Brighton, England, Concorde 2
Thursday 3 – London, England, O2 Kentish Town Forum