Dry Cleaning add US and Europe dates to 2021-2022 tour supporting ‘New Long Leg’

Dry Cleaning have unveiled their full list of tour dates across the United States, United Kingdom and Europe supporting their latest album ‘New Long Leg’.

Prior to the album’s release in April via 4AD, the band announced 2022 dates for the UK and Ireland. Now the London group have revealed that the tour has expanded to include shows in the US and Europe.

The tour will now kick off in November 2021 at Los Angeles venue Teregram, continuing through the month in select US cities. After a holiday break, Dry Cleaning will embark upon a series of European shows in January 2022 before their UK and Ireland tour. The trek will conclude with a gig at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum.

The US dates will mark the band’s return to the country following a 2020 tour, which was abruptly cut short by the coronavirus outbreak. The band wrote on Instagram that they “shall return to the U.S this coming November to attend to some unfinished business in that great land!”

Dry Cleaning have also secured opening acts for the tour: alt-dance band PVA will open in UK and Ireland, while singer-songwriter Maria Somerville will join their Europe venture. Aside from the headlining tour, the band will also perform at Manchester Psych Fest in September.

Dry Cleaning’s 2021-2022 tour dates are:

November 2021

Wednesday 10 – Los Angeles, CA, Teragram

Thursday 11 – San Francisco, CA, Chapel

Saturday 13 – Portland, OR, Vitalidad

Sunday 14 – Seattle, WA, Crocodile

Wednesday 17 – Chicago, IL, Empty Bottle

Saturday 20 – Brooklyn, NY, Market Hotel

January 2022

Wednesday 19 – Paris, France, La Maroquinerie

Thursday 20 – Lyron, France, Le Périscope

Friday 21 – Milan, Italy, Circolo Magnolia

Saturday 22 – Bologna, Italy, Covo Club

Monday 24 – Vienna, Austria, Chelsea

Tuesday 25 – Prague, Czech Republic, Futurum

Wednesday 26 – Berlin, Germany, Zukunft am Ostkreuz

Friday 28 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Loppen

Saturday 29 – Hamburg, Germany, Molotow

Monday 31 – Nijmegen, Netherlands, Doornroosje

February 2022

Tuesday 01 – Brussels, Belgium, Orangerie, Botanique

Wednesday 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso Noord

Thursday 04 – Rotterdam, Netherlands, Rotown

Friday 05 – Lille, France, Le Grand Mix

Monday 14 – Liverpool, England, Arts Club Theatre

Tuesday 15 – Dublin, Ireland, The Button Factory

Wednesday 16 – Belfast, Ireland, Empire Music Hall

Friday 18 – Edinburgh, Scotland, Summerhall Arts Venue

Saturday 19 – Glasgow, Scotland, St. Lukes

Sunday 20 – Leeds, England, Brudenell Social Club

Tuesday 22 – Birmingham, England, The Mill

Wednesday 23 – Bristol, England, SWX

Friday 25 – Manchester, England, Academy 2

Saturday 26 – Sheffield, England, Leadmill

Sunday 27 – Nottingham, England, Rescue Rooms

March 2022

Tuesday 1 – Portsmouth, England, Wedgewood Rooms

Wednesday 2 – Brighton, England, Concorde 2

Thursday 3 – London, England, O2 Kentish Town Forum