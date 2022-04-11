Dry Cleaning and Greentea Peng among final additions to line-up for Grace Jones-curated Meltdown Festival

Dry Cleaning and Greentea Peng are among a final wave of additions to the line-up for 2022’s Grace Jones-curated edition of Meltdown Festival.

The festival is set to take place between June 10-19 at London’s Southbank Centre. Jones was initially due to curate the show back in 2020 but that and last year’s event were both cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The existing, previously announced line-up for the festival included Peaches, Skunk Anansie, and a special tribute to Lee ‘Scratch Perry’ by Adrian Sherwood. Last month, a host of artists including John Grant, Sky Ferreira, Hot Chip and Honey Dijon were then added to the bill.

Today (April 11), a number of new acts including Dry Cleaning and Greentea Peng have been added to the line-up, along with details of a full program of free activities throughout the festival.

See the full updated line-up below, with tickets for the new shows available from 10am BST on Wednesday, April 13 here.

Among the series of free activities at Meltdown 2022 is an Island Life Reggae Soundclash event celebrating Jones’ homeland of Jamaica, an opening event from radio station No Signal, a fashion event from A Night of A Thousand Graces and Africa Fashion Week London and much more.

Mark Ball, Southbank Centre’s Artistic Director, said: “Alongside the fantastic artists already announced for Grace Jones’ Meltdown, we’re delighted that Grace has now put the finishing touches to her extraordinary line up.

“From post-punk to psychedelia to R&B, Meltdown brings a truly eclectic line up of talent who are both inspired by Grace Jones and are a testament to her musical curiosity and inventiveness. There really is something for everyone, reaffirming the Southbank Centre as an open and inclusive space where people from all backgrounds can come together and enjoy Grace’s incredible curation.”

Speaking about her curation of Meltdown, Jones said: “In the face of adversity, there is no pandemic in the world that will stop me from curating the Meltdown festival.

“It is my mission to present to you many exciting and gifted artists from various sectors of the music world. Come, see and listen; experience this dazzling plethora of talent at the Southbank Centre.”