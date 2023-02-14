Dry Cleaning announce ‘Swampy’ EP and share two new songs

Dry Cleaning have announced a new EP called ‘Swampy’, out March 1 – pre order/save here.

The new project will comprise two previously unreleased tracks, remixes and demos, serving as the follow-up to the band’s 2022 LP ‘Stumpwork’.

Alongside the announcement, the London quartet have released new tracks, ‘Swampy’ and ‘Sombre Two’, which you can listen to below.

“These two songs were recorded in the Stumpwork sessions and they feel like good companions to us,” the band said in a statement. “They share a dusty, desolate and spacey atmosphere. On the eve of this release we have been touring through the southwest USA, where these songs feel at home in the arid, Mars-like landscape of the Arizona desert.”

‘Swampy’ will feature remixes from Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul and Nourished By Time, who supported Dry Cleaning on their recent US tour.

Check out the ‘Swampy’ tracklisting and artwork below.

1. ‘Swampy’

2. ‘Sombre Two’

3. ‘Hot Penny Day (Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Remix)’

4. ‘Gary Ashby (Nourished By Time Remix)’

5. ‘Peanuts (Demo)’

Reviewing ‘Stumpwork’ back in October last year, NME described the record in a five-star review as a “magnificent second album” that “proves they’re one of a kind”.

It continued: “The London band’s second album is a bold leap forward, one that sets the band apart from their contemporaries and defies categorisation.”

The album was also ranked at number 25 in NME‘s best albums of 2022, described as a “highly-accomplished and mature piece of work”.

Today the band kick off the UK and European leg of their ‘Stumpwork’ world tour. You can buy any remaining tickets here and check out the dates below.

FEBRUARY

Tuesday 14 – Dublin, Vicar Street

Wednesday 15 – Belfast, Mandela Hall

Friday 17 – Glasgow, Barrowlans

Saturday 18 – Leeds, O2 Academy

Monday 20 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

Tuesday 21 – Nottingham, Rock City

Wednesday 22 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

Friday 24 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Saturday 25 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Sunday 26 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Tuesday 28 – Cardiff, Tramshed

MARCH

Wednesday 1 – Brighton, Chalk

Friday 3 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Monday 13 – Copenhagen, VEGA

Wednesday 15 – Stockholm, Debaser Strand

Thursday 16 – Oslo, Parkteatret

Saturday 18 – Hamburg, Knust

Sunday 19 – Groningen, Vera

Monday 20 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

Wednesday 22 – Offenbach, Hafen 2

Thursday 23 – Munich, Storm

Friday 24 – Vienna, Flex

Saturday 25 – Prague, Futurum

Monday 27 – Warsaw, Hybrydy

Tuesday 28 – Leipzig, UT Connewitz

Wednesday 29 – Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg

Friday 31 – Rotterdam, Maassilo

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Antwerp, Trix