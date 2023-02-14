Dry Cleaning announce ‘Swampy’ EP and share two new songs

Dry Cleaning have announced a new EP called ‘Swampy’, out March 1 – pre order/save here.
The new project will comprise two previously unreleased tracks, remixes and demos, serving as the follow-up to the band’s 2022 LP ‘Stumpwork’.
Alongside the announcement, the London quartet have released new tracks, ‘Swampy’ and ‘Sombre Two’, which you can listen to below.
“These two songs were recorded in the Stumpwork sessions and they feel like good companions to us,” the band said in a statement. “They share a dusty, desolate and spacey atmosphere. On the eve of this release we have been touring through the southwest USA, where these songs feel at home in the arid, Mars-like landscape of the Arizona desert.”
‘Swampy’ will feature remixes from Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul and Nourished By Time, who supported Dry Cleaning on their recent US tour.
Check out the ‘Swampy’ tracklisting and artwork below.
1. ‘Swampy’
2. ‘Sombre Two’
3. ‘Hot Penny Day (Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Remix)’
4. ‘Gary Ashby (Nourished By Time Remix)’
5. ‘Peanuts (Demo)’
Reviewing ‘Stumpwork’ back in October last year, NME described the record in a five-star review as a “magnificent second album” that “proves they’re one of a kind”.
It continued: “The London band’s second album is a bold leap forward, one that sets the band apart from their contemporaries and defies categorisation.”
The album was also ranked at number 25 in NME‘s best albums of 2022, described as a “highly-accomplished and mature piece of work”.
Today the band kick off the UK and European leg of their ‘Stumpwork’ world tour. You can buy any remaining tickets here and check out the dates below.
FEBRUARY
Tuesday 14 – Dublin, Vicar Street
Wednesday 15 – Belfast, Mandela Hall
Friday 17 – Glasgow, Barrowlans
Saturday 18 – Leeds, O2 Academy
Monday 20 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory
Tuesday 21 – Nottingham, Rock City
Wednesday 22 – Sheffield, O2 Academy
Friday 24 – Manchester, Albert Hall
Saturday 25 – Birmingham, O2 Institute
Sunday 26 – Bristol, O2 Academy
Tuesday 28 – Cardiff, Tramshed
MARCH
Wednesday 1 – Brighton, Chalk
Friday 3 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
Monday 13 – Copenhagen, VEGA
Wednesday 15 – Stockholm, Debaser Strand
Thursday 16 – Oslo, Parkteatret
Saturday 18 – Hamburg, Knust
Sunday 19 – Groningen, Vera
Monday 20 – Amsterdam, Paradiso
Wednesday 22 – Offenbach, Hafen 2
Thursday 23 – Munich, Storm
Friday 24 – Vienna, Flex
Saturday 25 – Prague, Futurum
Monday 27 – Warsaw, Hybrydy
Tuesday 28 – Leipzig, UT Connewitz
Wednesday 29 – Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg
Friday 31 – Rotterdam, Maassilo
APRIL
Saturday 1 – Antwerp, Trix