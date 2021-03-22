Dry Cleaning announce UK and Ireland tour for 2022

Dry Cleaning have announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2022 – check out the full schedule below.

The south London post-punk outfit will hit the road next February in support of their forthcoming debut album ‘New Long Leg’, which arrives on April 2 via 4AD.

Kicking off with a performance at Liverpool’s Arts Club Theatre on February 14, the stint also includes gigs in Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham.

Dry Cleaning will continue to tour into March 2022, with the final show due to take place at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum following live appearances in Portsmouth and Brighton.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 26) at 10am GMT. Fans can access a pre-sale from 10am on Wednesday (March 24) by signing up to Dry Cleaning’s mailing list here.

The full list of dates is as follows:

February 2022

Monday 14 – LIVERPOOL, Arts Club Theatre

Tuesday 15 – DUBLIN, The Button Factory

Wednesday 16 – BELFAST, Empire Music Hall

Friday 18 – EDINBURGH, Summerhall Arts Venue

Saturday 19 – GLASGOW, St. Lukes

Sunday 20 – LEEDS, Brudenell Social Club

Tuesday 22 – BIRMINGHAM, The Mill

Wednesday 23 – BRISTOL, SWX

Friday 25 – MANCHESTER, Academy 2

Saturday 26 – SHEFFIELD, Leadmill

Sunday 27 – NOTTINGHAM, Rescue Rooms

March 2022

Tuesday 1 – PORTSMOUTH, Wedgewood Rooms

Wednesday 2 – BRIGHTON, Concorde 2

Thursday 3 – LONDON, O2 Kentish Town Forum

The news comes after the band made their Later… With Jools Holland debut earlier this month (March 12), appearing on the show alongside Paul Weller and Laura Mvula.

Meanwhile, Dry Cleaning are set to perform as part of this weekend’s virtual BBC 6 Music Festival which will be broadcast on BBC Sounds and iPlayer. The group recorded their set at the BBC Radio Theatre in Broadcasting House.