Dry Cleaning, Nova Twins and more to support Sleaford Mods on UK tour

Sleaford Mods have announced details of the support acts for their forthcoming UK tour, including Dry Cleaning, Nova Twins and more.

The Nottingham duo will head around the UK in November in support of recent album ‘Spare Ribs’, with the dates beginning in Manchester and running until early December with a final show in Brighton.

At the shows, they’ll also be joined by the likes of Goat Girl, recent collaborator Billy Nomates, 4 Brown Girls Who Write, Warmduscher and more.

See the full list of tour dates and corresponding support acts below. Tickets for the shows are on sale here now, with many dates already sold out.

NOVEMBER 2021

17 – Academy, Manchester (with Billy Nomates)

18 – Barrowland, Glasgow (with Billy Nomates and 4 Brown Girls Who Write)

21 – Olympia, Dublin (with Goat Girl)

24 – O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle (with Billy Nomates)

25 – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool (with Billy Nomates and Son Of Dave)

26 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford (with Warmduscher)

27 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham (with Dry Cleaning, Billy Nomates and Warmdischer)

30 – Tramshed, Cardiff (with Dry Cleaning)

DECEMBER 2021

1 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol (with Nova Twins)

2 – Printworks, London (with Nova Twins)

3 – Dome, Brighton (with Dry Cleaning)

Ahead of the tour, Sleaford Mods have offered £5 gig tickets for fans who may be struggling financially.

In a new post on social media, the group’s Jason Williamson said: “We’ve set aside some £5 tickets for the UK tour but these are strictly for people who are struggling financially so please, don’t take the piss.”