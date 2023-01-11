Watch Dry Cleaning perform ‘Hot Penny Day’ on ‘Fallon’

Dry Cleaning performed their track ‘Hot Penny Day’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week – watch the video below.

The song appears on the London post-punk band’s second studio album ‘Stumpwork’, which came out last October.

Ahead of kicking off their current North American headline tour, Dry Cleaning appeared as the musical guests on the Monday night (January 9) episode of Fallon.

The group tweeted ahead of the taping to say that they’d be “leaping into action” on Fallon before hitting the stage once again in the US and Canada.

“We are, most honoured to be invited back & join guests Logan Lerman, Rupert Grint and some fellow called Al Pacino…,” they wrote.

Watch Dry Cleaning’s airing of ‘Hot Penny Date’ here:

A belated Happy New Year! We are leaping into action ahead of our return to Canada and the U.S with an appearance on the estimable ‘@FallonTonight’ this Monday! We are, most honoured to be invited back & join guests Logan Lerman, Rupert Grint and some fellow called Al Pacino… pic.twitter.com/tvlJrYGeee — Dry Cleaning (@drycleaningband) January 6, 2023

Dry Cleaning’s 2023 North American tour is due to continue in Toronto tonight (January 11). See the full schedule and find any remaining tickets here.

In a five-star review, NME described ‘Stumpwork’ as “a modernist stream of consciousness, jumping suddenly from one direction to another like an experimental novel”.

“When coupled with the dextrousness and range of the rest of the band, it makes for a record that, when given the requisite time and attention, offers unfathomable depths to explore.”

The record also landed at Number 25 on NME‘s 50 best albums of 2022 list.

Dry Cleaning are set to return to the UK and Ireland next month – see the itinerary below and buy tickets here.

FEBRUARY

Tuesday 14 – Dublin, Vicar Street

Wednesday 15 – Belfast, Mandela Hall

Friday 17 – Glasgow, Barrowlans

Saturday 18 – Leeds, O2 Academy

Monday 20 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

Tuesday 21 – Nottingham, Rock City

Wednesday 22 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

Friday 24 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Saturday 25 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Sunday 26 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Tuesday 28 – Cardiff, Tramshed

MARCH

Wednesday 1 – Brighton, Chalk

Friday 3 – London, O2 Academy Brixton