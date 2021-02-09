Dry Cleaning share ‘Strong Feelings’, announce debut album

South London post-punk band Dry Cleaning have shared a new single and details of their debut studio album.

‘Strong Feelings’, released today (February 9), is the second single to be lifted from the album ‘New Long Leg’. It follows ‘Scratchcard Lanyard’, which the band released in November 2020.

The band have also shared the song’s music video. New Zealand multimedia artist Sabato Visconti created the video’s glitch art.

Watch it below:

In a press statement, lead vocalist Florence Shaw explained the meaning behind ‘Strong Feelings’.

“It’s about secretly being in love with someone who doesn’t know it,” she said.

Shaw also noted the song touched upon “Brexit’s disruptive role in romantic relationships.”

Dry Cleaning recorded ‘New Long Leg’ in rural Wales across a fortnight in mid-2020. John Parish, best known for his work with PJ Harvey, produced the album.

Explaining the album’s title, Shaw says that the connotation of ‘New Long Leg’ is “ambiguous.”

“A new long leg could be an expensive present or a growth or a table repair,” she said.

The album follows the band’s two 2019 EPs. They released ‘Sweet Princess’ in August of that year, while ‘Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks’ followed in October.

‘New Long Leg’ is out on April 2 via 4AD.