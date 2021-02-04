Du Blonde has announced details of a new album, titled ‘Homecoming’, which is set to arrive this spring.

The musician wrote, recorded and produced the record by herself over the last year and is now set to release it on her own label, clothing brand and “art house” Daemon.TV.

Du Blonde – aka Beth Jeans Houghton – will be joined on ‘Homecoming’ by a host of other musicians, including Garbage’s Shirley Manson, Ride’s Andy Bell, Ezra Furman, The Farting Suffragettes and members of Girl Ray and Tunng.

In a press release, Houghton said: “I started writing this record in December last year. I was renting a room in LA from my friend and I was having a pretty bad time. My anxiety and depression were at a point where it was a struggle not to cry while ordering a sandwich. I’d gone out there to write, and once I got there I found out my guitar had been stolen and I couldn’t afford to buy a new one.”

She continued: “My friend Ezra Furman had a show at Largo in Hollywood and the three of us were in the green room when Jeff [Garlin, Curb Your Enthusiasm comedian] heard my guitar had been stolen. It turns out he’s a huge guitar nerd, we’re both into classic rock, and so he helped me out and provided me with a guitar to write the album with. He brought it round to my house and as soon as he left the songs flowed quickly. I think it’s a magic guitar.”

Houghton has also shared the second track from the record today (February 4) in the form of the Furman collaboration ‘I’m Glad We Broke Up’. “It’s our take on a 60s girl group/glam rock explosion,” she explained of the song. “I feel like Ezra and I have been travelling towards a duet for years and we finally got our shit together.”

Listen to the ‘I’m Glad We Broke Up’ above now.

The track follows the Shirley Manson collaboration ‘Medicated’, which was released in November 2020.

‘Homecoming’ is Houghton’s first album since 2019’s ‘Lung Bread For Daddy’. Reviewing that record, NME said: “Houghton’s control is masterful, not just in translating her thoughts and confusion so pristinely into cracking tunes, but this record is testament to just how undersung she is as a musician.”