Du Blonde shares Shirley Manson collaboration ‘Medicated’ from new album

Du Blonde has announced her new album and shared a new collaboration with Garbage‘s Shirley Manson.

New single ‘Medicated’ is the first preview of Beth Jeans Houghton’s upcoming full-length ‘Homecoming’, which is set to arrive in 2021.

Speaking to NME last year, Manson shared her admiration for Du Blonde, who toured with Garbage on a run of UK dates.

“We’ve been in touch with Du Blonde for a few years now,” Manson said. “When she brought out [2015 album] ‘Welcome Back To Milk’, I thought it was an amazing record. Her creativity and artistry blow me away. She’s really good at everything.

“She’s had to get really tough, and it’s a tough industry that she’s in. I just jumped at the chance to invite her to play these shows with us. I really admire her and her tenacity.”

Listen to ‘Medicated’ below.

‘Homecoming’ will be Du Blonde’s first album since 2018’s ‘Lung Bread For Daddy’. Other collaborators on the album include Girl Ray and Andy Bell, Ride and ex-Oasis guitarist.

Reviewing ‘Lung Bread For Daddy’, NME wrote: “Houghton’s control is masterful, not just in translating her thoughts and confusion so pristinely into cracking tunes, but this record is testament to just how undersung she is as a musician.

“Playing everything except the drums, Houghton takes you into the very core of Planet Du Blonde. Both ugly and beautiful, it’s a world made of all the lessons gleaned from pushing on the darkest part of the bruise.”

Read NME‘s interview with Houghton around the last Du Blonde record here.