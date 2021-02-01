Du Blonde has announced a new single with Ezra Furman, which drops this Wednesday (February 3).

‘I’m Glad That We Broke Up’ is “our take on a 60s girl group/glam rock explosion”, Du Blonde wrote in a post on Instagram. The artist, whose real name is Beth Jeans Houghton, added that the song is “about breaking up, regretting it and getting back together”.

“Ok we can’t keep it in anymore. Me and @ezra.furman.visions have a single coming out on WEDNESDAY,” she wrote earlier today (February 1).

“It’s called ‘I’m Glad That We Broke Up’ and it’s our take on a 60s girl group/glam rock explosion. I feel like Ezra and I have been travelling towards a duet for years and we finally got our shit together.

“The track is about breaking up, regretting it and getting back together. It’s about realising that sometimes being in love doesn’t have to be all fireworks and excitement and that having someone you can fart next to is precious. Pre-save link in my bio. Go make me and Ezra happy!”

Houghton and Furman have worked together before but this their first song collaboration. Houghton directed the animated video for Furman’s ‘Twelve Nudes‘ single ‘Calm Down AKA I Should Not Be Alone‘ back in 2019.