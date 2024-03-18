Dua Lipa adds European headline shows to summer 2024 ‘Radical Optimism’ tour

Dua Lipa has announced a handful of European headline shows for her summer 2024 ‘Radical Optimism‘ tour.

The pop singer took to her official X/Twitter account to share four new summer dates for her forthcoming tour in support of her third studio album. Kicking off in June, Lipa will make her way through Germany, Croatia and France.

“‘Radical Optimism’ on the road 🌊 Germany, Croatia, France loves, let’s gooo !!! you can get early access to pre-sale by pre-ordering the album via the official store ~ I can’t wait to see you there!!!!!!!!” wrote the singer in a tweet.

A ticket pre-sale will be available for fans who pre-order her album via her official webstore. General ticket sales will commence on Thursday March 21 at 10am local time. Check out the full list of dates below and visit here to purchase tickets.

Lipa recently unveiled details of ‘Radical Optimism’, which will arrive on May 3 and is made up of 11 songs, including lead single ‘Houdini‘ and the recently released ‘Training Season.’ You can pre-order/pre-save ‘Radical Optimism’ here.

A statement about the album said: “Inspired by Dua’s own self-discovery, ‘Radical Optimism’ is an album that taps into the pure joy and happiness of having clarity in situations that once seemed impossible to face. The hard goodbyes and vulnerable beginnings that previously threatened to crush your soul, become milestones as you choose optimism and start to move with grace through the chaos.”

The album is said to also be inspired by the energy of Dua Lipa’s London hometown and the “rawness, honesty, confidence and freedom of ‘90s Britpop.”

Lipa recently revealed that she wrote 97 songs for her third album and had called the record “psychedelic pop-infused”, citing Primal Scream, Massive Attack, Oasis, Blur, Moby and Gorillaz as influences.

She has also said that she attempted to “capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun” on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Future Nostalgia’.

At the BRIT awards earlier this month, Lipa opened the show with a performance of ‘Training Season’. The musician took away an award for best ‘Pop Act’ on the night.

In other news, Lipa was announced as one of the three headliners – alongside Coldplay and SZA – for this year’s Glastonbury festival