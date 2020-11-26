Dua Lipa and FKA Twigs have recorded a new song together

Dua Lipa has revealed that she’s recorded a new song with FKA Twigs.

The ‘Future Nostalgia’ pop star will broadcast her special ‘Studio 2054’ live-stream tomorrow evening (November 27), with the likes of Elton John, Kylie Minogue, and Miley Cyrus set to make guest appearances throughout.

Last week, Lipa announced that Twigs – real name Tahliah Barnett – would also be participating in a “very special performance”. The news came alongside an image of the pair in what appeared to be a studio space.

Speaking about the upcoming virtual show with KKBOX, Lipa explained: “[Twigs is] working on some new stuff and she hit me up and was like, ’Do you wanna get in the studio? Should we do something together?’.

📹 | @DUALIPA reveals her and @FKAtwigs are releasing a collaboration! [@KKBOXSEA] “She’s working on some stuff and she hit me up and was like ’Do you wanna work together?’. We made a song that we both really love. We’re gonna tease a little bit of the song [in #Studio2054].” pic.twitter.com/OvYZgaXUIW — Dua Lipa Hungary (@dualipahungary) November 25, 2020

“We made a song that we both really love. Then I asked her whether she wanted to be in the live-stream, and maybe we could tease a little bit of the song. So that’s what we’re gonna do, which I’m really, really, really excited about.”

Fans watching ‘Studio 2054’ will see Lipa “move through custom-built sets, surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms”, according to a press release.

She will perform tracks from ‘Future Nostalgia’, its ‘Club Future Nostalgia’ remix album as well as her 2017 self-titled debut.

Meanwhile, Lipa has been nominated for five Grammys. Among them are Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year (‘Don’t Start Now’), while ‘Future Nostalgia’ is in the running for Album Of The Year.