Dua Lipa and Griff to perform at this year’s BRIT Awards

Dua Lipa and Griff will perform at this year’s BRIT Awards, organisers have revealed.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on May 11 at The O2 Arena and will be hosted by Jack Whitehall for the fourth year running.

Speaking about the news, Dua Lipa said: “I am so excited to be returning to perform for you all at The BRITs this year. It’s going to be truly special to be back on stage in the UK.”

Advertisement

Griff, who is the winner of this year’s BRITs Rising Star award, added: “Guys, pray for me!! I’m going to be in a room full of the biggest and best artists in the world, singing my little heart out. I can’t wait!!!!”

The awards ceremony were originally meant to take place this February, but the coronavirus pandemic prompted them to push it back by almost three months.

Confirming the move, BPI & Brit Awards Chief Executive Geoff Taylor said last year: “We want to make sure that The BRITs delivers the outstanding production levels, superstar performances and live excitement that make it the biggest night in music.

“We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May, and we are already at work planning a spectacular event that will remind us how important music has been in getting us all through these difficult times. I would like to thank our labels, ITV, AEG and Mastercard and all our partners for their fantastic support.”

Advertisement

The last BRIT Awards ceremony saw the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Billie Eilish and Stormzy emerging as the biggest winners of the night.

The nominations for this year’s event are due to arrive tomorrow (March 31) at 4pm. The nominations will be announced via the BRITs official social media channels and will be hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Griff.