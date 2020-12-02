Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey are among the artists who’ve fallen victim to a Spotify hack by a supposed fan of Taylor Swift.

As the BBC reports, the hacker – who goes by the name Daniel – took over the singers’ biography pages on the streaming platform and replaced their official information with images of himself.

The individual also included the message “Trump 2020” as well as requests for users to follow him on Snapchat. “Best of all shout out to my queen Taylor Swift,” he wrote.

Several artist pages on Spotify have been hacked, including Dua Lipa & Lana Del Rey. pic.twitter.com/tRqt1t71By — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 2, 2020

Advertisement

Who tf is this kid? pic.twitter.com/rcVsVwDDY3 — 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗻 (@cxrrann) December 1, 2020

LMAO DID SOMEONE HACK FUTURE'S SPOTIFY? 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/8uszR7LrW3 — D (@djaidara) December 1, 2020

The biographies of the aforementioned acts have since been corrected by Spotify, though it remains unclear as to how the hacker gained access.

It’s said that the changes could have been made via the streaming service’s ‘Spotify for Artists’ function, which allows musicians and their teams to manage the official pages. However, the artist or their management would have to go through a verification process in order to “claim” the profile.

NME has contacted Spotify for comment.

Advertisement

The disruption to the service comes as Spotify begins to roll out its annual end-of-year charts and stats.

Yesterday (December 1), it was revealed that Bad Bunny was the platform’s most-streamed act globally in 2020. Topping the ‘Most Streamed Female Artists Globally’ list was Billie Eilish, followed by Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande in second and third place respectively.

From today (December 2), Spotify users can gain access to a breakdown of their most-played music of the year through the ‘2020 Wrapped’ function.