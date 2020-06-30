A Dua Lipa and Madonna collaboration could be on the way

A team-up between Dua Lipa and Madonna could on the cards after the Queen of Pop was reportedly asked if she’d be interested in a collaboration.

In a new interview with Music Week, Lipa’s manager Ben Mawson revealed how the ’80s aesthetic of Dua’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ album was influenced by Madonna’s ‘Confessions on a Dancefloor’ – with both records featuring songs produced by Stuart Price.

When asked if Dua could emulate Madonna, Mawson responded: “Well it depends what you mean. She’s definitely going to have a long career. She’s definitely the complete pop star and obviously the album was heavily influenced by Madonna.

Advertisement

“In fact, we’re about to try and get Madonna on a record. I’m going to write the email and see if she’s up for a track.”

He added: “Dua told me she aspired to be Madonna when I met her, when she was 17, and there was something about the way she said it that made me believe her! It was about her personality, her charisma, her competitiveness and her drive and that came across. Dua’s got it all, so she’s unlimited potential.”

It is unclear whether Madonna has responded to the request.

While ‘Future Nostalgia’ was only released in March, Dua recently revealed her plans to start her next album during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I was meant to go on tour at the end of April which got postponed so I probably will start thinking about my third album sooner rather than later,” she said.

Advertisement

“Just because I’ll probably have a bit of time to go to the studio at some point.”