Dua Lipa and Angèle explore London after dark in ‘Fever’ video

Dua Lipa has shared a new video for her recent collaboration with Angèle, ‘Fever’ – scroll down to watch it below now.

The track arrived last month (October 29) and marked her first piece of new music since the release of ‘Future Nostalgia’ in March.

The WAFLA-directed video sees the pop star and her Belgian guest going wandering around London in the middle of the night, after leaving a club. As they journey across the city, they dance in rainy streets, tuck into chips in a kebab shop and end up at a house party – to the annoyance of the neighbours.

Advertisement

“Loved it so much I wanna do it all over again!!!!” Lipa tweeted when the video was released. Watch it below now.

Before the release of ‘Fever’, the singer released a new version of ‘Future Nostalgia’ track ‘Levitating’ featuring rapper DaBaby. In August, she put out a remix version of her second album in collaboration with The Blessed Madonna.

Meanwhile, Lipa is set to host a virtual livestream concert later this month (November 27). Dubbed ‘Studio 2054’, the show will see the singer perform “a brand new multi-dimensional live experience” in a warehouse.

The event will also see the singer “move through custom-built sets, surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms” according to a press release.

Advertisement

Her upcoming UK and European tour was recently rescheduled as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The star had originally postponed it until January 2021 but has now pushed it back again until September of that year.