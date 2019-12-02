Dua Lipa announces 2020 UK arena tour and shares new album title

Dua Lipa has announced details of her ‘Future Nostalgia’ 2020 arena tour of UK and Ireland, which takes its name from her forthcoming second album.

The ‘Don’t Start Now’ singer will head out on the road in May 2020, with the announcement coming as she prepares to release her second album in the first few months of the year.

After kicking off with two dates at London’s O2 Arena on May 26 and 27, she’ll continue across the UK and Ireland until the middle of June. Tickets will go on sale from Friday December 6 at 9AM and you can buy them here. Check out the dates in full below.

Describing the upcoming album, Dua explained: “What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine. I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.

She added: “Because of the time that I’d spent on the road touring with my band I wanted ‘Future Nostalgia’ to have a lot more of a live element, but mixed together with modern electronic production.

“My sound has naturally matured a bit as I’ve grown up but I wanted to keep the same pop sensibility as I had on the first record. I remember that I was on my way to a radio show in Las Vegas thinking about the direction for this new record and I realised that what I wanted to make was something that felt nostalgic but had something fresh and futuristic about it too.”

Meanwhile, the singer previously revealed that the album would have a “disco influence“ and be “more mature” compared to her first studio effort. The star also confirmed that she had spent time in the studio with disco icon Nile Rodgers.