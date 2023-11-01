Dua Lipa announces details of new single ‘Houdini’

Dua Lipa has officially announced details of her new single ‘Houdini’.

The singer has been teasing new music ever since she wiped her Instagram and changed her profile picture last month. After Lipa teased the title of her track yesterday (October 31), she took to Instagram today to confirm the new song will be called ‘Houdini’. She further added a cryptic chain emoji in the caption. The track is set to be released on November 9 – pre-order it here.

The upcoming album will be “a complete turn” according to an interview the singer gave last year. “The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait,” she said.

Back in July, Barbie collaborator Mark Ronson also hinted at the new direction of Lipa’s album: “I’ve heard some of it and it’s incredible.” He also teased that Lipa’s smashing of the disco ball in the video for ‘Dance The Night Away’ might be symbolic: “This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next.”

Lipa last released her full-length album ‘Future Nostalgia‘ in 2020, which NME gave five stars: “When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon it’s released. But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important. ‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”

In other recent news, Lipa joined Michael Stipe, Cate Blanchett, and others to urge US President Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. The letter called for “an end to the bombing of Gaza and the safe release of hostages,” as well as a safe route to be established into Palestine to deliver humanitarian aid. So far, it has been signed by dozens of high-profile names from across the entertainment world.