Dua Lipa announces new single ‘Illusion’

Dua Lipa has announced plans to release another new single from her forthcoming album ‘Radical Optimism’.

The track ‘Illusion’ is out on April 11 and is the third song to be lifted from the record after ‘Training Season‘ and ‘Houdini’. You can listen to a snippet below.

Lipa sings on the track: “Don’t you know I could do this dance all night? Ooh, what you doin’? / Don’t know who you think that you’re confusing / I be like, Ooh, it’s amusing / You think I’m gonna fall for an illusion.”

She is due to release her “psychedelia, trip-hop, and Britpop”-inspired third studio record on May 3 (pre-order/pre-save here).

It comes after Lipa recently invited her fans to “take a deep dive” into her creative process on the new record.

“It’s the beauty of the chaos and trying to stay calm through it. Listening over and over and feeling like, ‘How do I want to tell this story?’,” Lipa said over footage of her in the recording studio.

She went on to say that she “rewrote so many of those parts” for the album as clips of her making ‘Houdini’ play. She explained that working with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Caroline Ailin “over such a long period of time made it feel like a band”.

Lipa also recently revealed which song gave her the “eureka moment” when making the upcoming ‘Radical Optimism’.

Last month, it was confirmed that Lipa will headline Glastonbury 2024 alongside Coldplay and SZA. She is reportedly set to capture her visit to Worthy Farm for a new documentary film.

She also announced a one-off concert at the historic Royal Albert Hall in London for this autumn, as well as a run of European shows for this summer.