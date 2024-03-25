Dua Lipa announces one-off London show at Royal Albert Hall

Dua Lipa has announced a one-off show at London’s Royal Albert Hall in October. Find all the details below.

The pop singer will be performing at the iconic venue on October 17, following the release of her new album ‘Radical Optimism’, her headline performance at Glastonbury 2024 and a European tour.

“HOMETOWN !! so excited to announce I’ll be doing a show at The Royal Albert Hall on October 17th this year,” shared the ‘Training Season’ singer on social media. “This is such a special iconic venue and I can’t wait to share these songs live with you.”

Advertisement

General sale for the show goes live on Friday, April 12 at 10am GMT from here. Fans can also pre-order the singer’s new album from here to get pre-sale access on April 10.

Lipa announced her third studio album ‘Radical Optimism’ earlier this month, inspired by her “own self-discovery” that “taps into the pure joy and happiness of having clarity in situations that once seemed impossible to face”, as revealed in an album statement.

“The hard goodbyes and vulnerable beginnings that previously threatened to crush your soul, become milestones as you choose optimism and start to move with grace through the chaos.”

The album is also said to be inspired by the energy of Dua Lipa’s London hometown and the “rawness, honesty, confidence and freedom of ‘90s Britpop.”

Speaking about the album, Dua Lipa added: “A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm.

Advertisement

“At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

Lipa will be headlining Glastonbury this year alongside Coldplay and SZA. “I have dreamt of this moment all my life,” shared the ‘Houdini’ singer of the honour.