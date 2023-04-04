Dua Lipa announces role in new ‘Barbie’ film

Over 20 new posters promoting the stars of the upcoming Barbie movie have been shared, and it is confirmed that Dua Lipa is part of the cast.

The pop icon announced her role in the film with a post on Instagram earlier today (April 4). The image shared is part of the newly-released series of official posters, and depicts her as a mermaid version of Barbie.

“This Barbie is a mermaid!!” She wrote as the caption. The official Barbie Instagram page also responded to the update, adding: “It’s gonna be a splash”.

Set for release on July 21, the film is directed by Greta Gerwig and has been long-awaited by fans. As well as starring in the movie itself, Lipa is also rumoured to have recorded multiple new songs for the soundtrack, although there has been no confirmation of this as of yet.

The photo posted by the ‘New Rules’ singer is taken from a series of 24 new posters – launched to promote the upcoming release and showcase the top billed actors in the cast.

While the posters show lead cast members, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, they also provide a first look at other roles in Barbie. This includes Helen Mirren as the narrator, Michael Cera as a character called Allan and Will Ferrell, who plays the Mattel CEO.

Other actors included on the posters include Superstore’s America Ferrera, High Fidelity’s Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sex Education’s Emma Mackey and Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan. Check out the full set below.

A running joke in the character posters is that each Barbie actor depicts a variety of the doll with a unique profession – including titles such as President, Diplomat, writer and Supreme Court Justice – while all of the Ken actors are simply playing Ken.

Although all of the cast members have now been officially announced, the plot central to the film is still unknown.

Last December, the official Barbie trailer was released and paid homage to the Stanley Kubrick classic, 2001: A Space Odyssey. Following the trailer, fans took to social media to share their excitement for the upcoming film. One fan proclaimed that it will take the title of “movie of the year”, while another suggested that it is going to “change cinema”.

Elsewhere, Dua Lipa is set to host her live podcast recording at the upcoming Hay Festival.

The ‘At Your Service’ podcast sees the singer-songwriter interview names from the world of entertainment and has previously featured Barbie director, Greta Gerwig.

“I have wanted to explore the bookshops of Hay and experience the literary atmosphere of the Hay Festival for such a long time,” Lipa said. “So I’m thrilled that I will be there next year to share stories on stage and off with some of my favourite authors, and to soak up the inspiration alongside my fellow book lovers.”