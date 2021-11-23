Dua Lipa has announced Service95, a new self-curated online hub compiling “words, stories, cultural recommendations” and more.

Taking its name from Lipa’s year of birth (1995), the platform is set to launch in early 2022. You can sign-up here.

The ‘Future Nostalgia’ pop star will share the work of “a plethora of global voices that I love” – both established and emerging – from within the worlds of fashion, beauty, the arts, politics and global issues.

“I am a big reader and I think of myself as fairly plugged-in,” Lipa explained. “But I’ve noticed a shift over the past year or two when it comes to what I want to read, and what I’m most drawn to.

“So my hope is that Service95 will really broaden the types and scopes of stories that you’ll be able to read, covering topics in ways that you probably wouldn’t read elsewhere.”

Lipa continued: “I’ve been my friends and family’s go-to when it comes to recommendations. I have obsessively been making lists since I was a child, and it’s a way for me to find order in the chaos. During quarantine, I kept track of the movies I was watching so I could share that with my friends. Or books that I was reading.

“Before, it used to be my favourite restaurants to go to, my favourite artists, designers, musicians, the best nail salons in different parts of the world. And a lot of that really came from travelling, touring and experiencing.”

Lipa went on to say that she hopes Service95 will “bring to light things that are quite under the radar”, adding: “I just find a really huge joy in telling people things that I’ve found, and I want to share that.”

Subscribers to the platform will receive “up-to-the-minute intel on everything and anything”, with an attached personal letter from Lipa “reporting from wherever it is in the world she happens to be” on a weekly basis.

“And along the way for those who were early, there’ll be some surprises for you as official founder members,” Lipa wrote.

The At Your Service podcast, meanwhile, serves as a companion project to the Service95 newsletter, featuring “deep, thoughtful conversations between Dua and a lineup of high-profile guests”.

“Though a lot of my guests have done their fair share of talking, I want to go deeper with them,” Lipa explained in a statement. “Not only am I probing them about the things I’m most curious about, I’m also treating them like the experts they are.”

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa has announced that Tove Lo, Griff and Angèle will be the support acts on her 2022 UK and European tour. The COVID-delayed run of shows is due to kick off in Manchester on April 15.