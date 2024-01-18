Dua Lipa brands some Britpop bands’ past behaviour as “obnoxious”

Dua Lipa has said that some bands from the Britpop era, including Blur and Oasis, past behaviour was “obnoxious”.

Lipa sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss her forthcoming album. In the profile, journalist Brittany Spanos wrote how some of the ‘Levitating’ singer’s inspirations for the album include Britpop legends like Oasis and Blur, as well as ’90s rock and electronic acts like Moby and Gorillaz.

Spanos went on to mention that some of those Brit-pop acts, including Noel Gallagher and Damon Albarn in particular, haven’t been the nicest to female pop acts. “I haven’t had any encounters with them, actually,” Lipa told the publication.

She continued: “Sometimes you have to separate the art from the person.… It’s more like the music element, the aspect of it that I’m really connected to. The way that [some Brit-pop artists] acted, the things that they’ve done, they’re obnoxious for sure. That’s their whole thing.”

Lipa then went on to reflect on that era and its toxic masculinity. “There’s so much toxicity in the way people wanted their artists or their musicians,” she said. “If they weren’t like that, they would’ve been seen as boring, and I think that’s such a bad way to see things.”

Back in 2020, Gallagher blamed America for sexualising female artists, and took a hit at Miley Cyrus, specifically her performance of hersong ‘Midnight Sky’ at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, in which she performed on top of a giant disco wrecking ball.

e told The Daily Star: “That god awful woman Miley Cyrus was on and she was doing some fucking shit and even my nine-year-old [Sonny] said, ‘Why is the cameraman just filming her legs?’

In 2022, Albarn claimed that Taylor Swift doesn’t write her own songs, and told The Los Angeles Times that Swift’s co-writing approach is at odds with his “traditionalist” views on songwriting. He argued that there are “big” differences between acts who write their own songs, such as Billie Eilish, versus those who seek input from others.

Swift then replied to Albarn on Twitter, sharing her disappointment at his comments. “@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” Swift wrote, referring to his interview. I write ALL my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

In other news, Lipa recently shared that her upcoming “psychedelic-pop-infused” album was inspired by the likes of Primal Scream and Massive Attack.

“This record feels a bit more raw. I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad. You can’t change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life,” Lipa told Rolling Stone.

She is also is on the 2024 Academy Awards shortlist for Best Original Song for ‘Dance The Night’ in Barbie. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have also made the shortlist.

She is also set to perform at the 2024 Grammys alongside Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.