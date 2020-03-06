Dua Lipa joins Brockhampton on ‘Sugar’ remix and shares ‘Let’s Get Physical’ workout video

Dua Lipa has teamed up with Brockhampton on a remix of their track ‘Sugar’ and shared a workout video for her latest single, ‘Physical’.

The pop star is among a trio of acts to appear on the new version of the ‘Ginger’ track, appearing alongside Ryan Beatty and Jon B.

Instead of delivering her own verse on the remix, Lipa sings alongside the rest of the group, her vocals intertwining with those of the self-proclaimed “best boyband since One Direction”. Watch a video for the remix below, which sees Brockhampton’s Matt Champion sat on top of a basketball hoop.

Lipa has also shared a workout video for her new single ‘Physical’. It opens with a retro-futuristic title screen that reads: “Physical – Get fit in under 6”. Introducing the video, the pop star says: “Hey, I’m Dua. So we’ll start with a breathing exercise.”

The clip also features a number of characters clad in ‘80s workout gear, including Extra-Va, Good Ol’ Steve, Sunny & Delight, and Ginger Snap. The group run through a warm-up and routine featuring moves including “the crybaby” and “the Fonda”, set to the star’s latest release. Watch the video below now.

Meanwhile, Lipa is set to release her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’ on April 10, including ‘Physical’, ‘Don’t Start Now’, and the title track. In a statement shared last year, she said of the record: “What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine.

“I wanted to make was something that felt nostalgic but had something fresh and futuristic about it too.”

Lipa will also head out on a UK tour in May, including two shows at London’s The O2. The tour dates are as follows:

May 2020

26 – London, The O2

27 – London, The O2

June 2020

1 – Manchester, Arena

4 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

7 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

10 – Birmingham, Arena

13 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

15 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

18 – Dublin, 3Arena

19 – Dublin, 3Arena