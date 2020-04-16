Dua Lipa calls for fans to submit covers of her single ‘Break My Heart’

Dua Lipa has posted a call-out to her fans to submit their covers of her song, ‘Break My Heart’.

The track was the third single from her second studio album, ‘Future Nostalgia’, released on March 27. Lipa posted the call-out on April 16, saying the covers would be part of a “very special performance of ‘Break My Heart'”.

“If you sing or play an instrument, record yourself playing along to the track on headphones for the best result and put the link in the box below. If you’ve already recorded a cover submit that too! We’re looking for the widest range of instruments including drums, horns, strings, percussion, and guitars.”

I NEED YOU 💔 – submit ur covers here https://t.co/tQIIbikWkp ‼️‼️ I can’t wait to seeeeee xx pic.twitter.com/2Eo4i6HnwA — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 15, 2020

While the finer details of this mysterious project have not been revealed yet, fans are still encouraged to submit their covers through this website.

Recently, Lipa revealed that she is expecting to start her next album while in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was meant to go on tour at the end of April which got postponed so I probably will start thinking about my third album sooner rather than later,” she said. “Just because I’ll probably have a bit of time to go to the studio at some point.”

In a five-star review, NME described the ‘Future Nostalgia’ as “powerful pop perfection from a star unafraid to speak her mind.”

“When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon it’s released,” NME’s Rhian Daly wrote.

“But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important. ‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”

‘Future Nostalgia’ will go up against The Strokes’ ‘The New Abnormal’ in the race to Number One on the UK official albums chart this week.

Lipa will tour the UK and Europe in support of ‘Future Nostalgia’ in 2021.