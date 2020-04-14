Dua Lipa calls on social media bosses to tackle “serious” cyber-bullying effects

Dua Lipa has opened up on the effects of cyber-bullying, calling on social media bosses to monitor their platforms “a little closer.”

The ‘Future Nostalgia’ singer, who no longer runs her Twitter account for the sake of her own mental health, opened up in a new chat with NME for this week’s Big Read.

She said: “I know if there’s any abusive content or blah blah blah, they take it down. But I don’t think they see certain things or types of cyber bullying as seriously as they are. Those things need to be monitored a little closer.”

Advertisement

While the singer is no longer active on her own Twitter account, she still uses her own Instagram account.

“I feel like on Instagram, I post as if I’m on a blog and I can just separate myself from it whereas, on Twitter, after I tweet I try and check all the comments,” she said.

“That was obviously getting quite unhealthy ’cause I would just get really upset about [the response].”

Meanwhile, Lipa recently revealed that she is expecting to start her next album whilst in self-isolation as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Lipa revealed that because of the ongoing disruption to tour schedules, she has already started to think about her next album.

Advertisement

Lipa told the Official UK Top 40 chart show: “I was meant to go on tour at the end of April which got postponed so I probably will start thinking about my third album sooner rather than later.”