Dua Lipa brought tracks from her acclaimed second album ‘Future Nostalgia to the Grammys 2021 tonight (March 14) – scroll down the page to watch her performance now.

The Grammys 2021 is currently underway in Los Angeles, with winners so far including Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion and Fiona Apple.

Lipa is up for six awards at the ceremony tonight, including Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Future Nostalgia’ and Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Don’t Start Now’. ‘Un Dia (One Day)’, her collaboration with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy, did not win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The pop star began her performance with a rendition of ‘Levitating’, for which she was joined by DaBaby. Later, she delivered a version of the nominated ‘Don’t Start Now’, which she performed surrounded by masked dancers.

Watch Dua Lipa’s Grammys 2021 performance below now.

Harry Styles also opened the main ceremony with a performance of ‘Watermelon Sugar’, while Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak brought Silk Sonic to the stage for the first time.

At the premiere ceremony, Poppy debuted a brand new song called ‘Eat’. Burna Boy closed out the first portion of the awards show with a medley of ‘Level Up’, ‘Onyeka’, and ‘Ye’, shortly after picking up his first award.

Winners on the night so far have seen Blue Ivy Carter pick up her first Grammy after being credited on her mum Beyoncé’s song ‘Brown Skin Girl’. The track won Best Music Video, making Carter the second-youngest Grammys winner ever.

Nas and The Strokes have also both won the first Grammys of their careers. The rap icon won Best Rap Album, finally scoring a trophy after 14 nominations. The New York band, meanwhile, had an awkward win, highlighting the struggles of holding virtual awards shows.

You can follow all the Grammys 2021 winners as they happen here and keep checking back for more coverage of the ceremony on NME.com tonight.