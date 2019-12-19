Dua Lipa has reflected on her success at the 2019 Grammys, as well as addressing the significance of calling out former Grammys president Neil Portnow during her winner’s speech.

Lipa won Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording at the ceremony earlier this year, marking her first wins at the Grammys.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Lipa said that the moment she found out her collaborative track ‘Electricity’ had won a Grammy was “mind-blowing”.

Later on in the ceremony, Lipa’s winner’s speech for Best New Artist saw her indirectly call out Portnow in regards to his controversial comments in 2018 where he suggested the lack of female winners at the Grammys in recent years was down to women needing to “step up”.

“I thought I was going to forget everyone that I felt like I wanted to thank, it was so crazy,” she said about her Best New Artist speech. “One thing I knew for sure was just how honoured I was to be nominated alongside so many women, especially after all the kind of gender inequality things that were happening in music.

“That was one thing that I knew I wanted to talk about if in case something happened. I knew that was such an almost monumental moment, seeing so many women in the Best New Artist category.”

Portnow later apologised for his “poor choice of words” in regards to his comments. This year’s Grammys saw an 82% increase in the number of female winners at the ceremony.

Last week, Lipa released the title track from her upcoming second album ‘Future Nostalgia’. The LP is set for release in the new year.