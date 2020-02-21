Dua Lipa has added two new UK dates to her arena tour

Dua Lipa has added two new UK dates to her ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour.

On top of previously confirmed shows in London, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin between May 26 and June 19, the singer will now also perform at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on May 29 and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on May 30.

Lolo Zouaï and Buck Betty will support Lipa on the tour. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on February 28.

The tour is named after Lipa’s new album, ‘Future Nostalgia’, which is set for release on April 3. Watch the newly-released Director’s Cut version of her video for latest single ‘Physical’ below.

Earlier this month (February 12), it was also confirmed that Dua would be playing at Budapest’s Sziget Festival 2020. The Strokes, Kings Of Leon and Calvin Harris also lead the first set of names for the 2020 edition of Sziget.

In a statement released last year, Lipa described ‘Future Nostalgia’ as “fresh and futuristic”.

“What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine,” she said. “I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.”

Dua Lipa upcoming 2020 tour dates:

MAY

26 – LONDON O2 Arena

27 – LONDON O2 Arena

29 – LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena

30 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

JUNE

01 – MANCHESTER Arena

04 – LEEDS first direct Arena

07 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

10 – BIRMINGHAM Arena Birmingham

13 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Utilita Arena

15 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

18 – DUBLIN 3Arena

19 – DUBLIN 3Arena